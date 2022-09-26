iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,886,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,679,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $68.21.

