iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Reduced by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 15,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,201. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

