iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.