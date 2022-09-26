iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.20

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.20 and last traded at $104.32, with a volume of 136269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,345,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

