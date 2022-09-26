iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.06

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.