iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,857,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EEM opened at $35.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

