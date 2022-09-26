iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $68.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23.

