iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.08

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.08 and last traded at $103.09, with a volume of 4937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

