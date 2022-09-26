iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $165.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

