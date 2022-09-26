iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,090,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

