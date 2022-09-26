iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 20.8% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.41 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

