iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 164,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

