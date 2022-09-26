iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 20.8% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
