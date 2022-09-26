iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 20.9% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
IJS opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
