iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Increased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 20.9% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

