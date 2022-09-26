iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Boosted by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TIP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. 32,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,030. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.99 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.