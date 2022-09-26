iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $109.22 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $154.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.