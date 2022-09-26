iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
iSpecimen Stock Performance
Shares of ISPC opened at $2.06 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
