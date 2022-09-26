iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of ISPC opened at $2.06 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iSpecimen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

