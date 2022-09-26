ITAM Games (ITAM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26,285.00

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $197.47 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

