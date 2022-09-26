Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil Stock Down 2.3 %

JBL opened at $56.24 on Monday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 80.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 121,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

