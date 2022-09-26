Jade Currency (JADE) Market Cap Hits $119,073.39

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $119,073.39 and $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.

Jade Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

