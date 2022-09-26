James C. M. Morgan Sells 600 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICF International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $111.10.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in ICF International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

