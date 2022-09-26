Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $422,883.59 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,702.73 or 1.09947954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056999 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064368 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.