Jeffry M. Householder Sells 3,200 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CPK opened at $125.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.92. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

