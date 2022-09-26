Jeffry M. Householder Sells 3,200 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.8 %
CPK opened at $125.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.92. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.58.
Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
Further Reading
