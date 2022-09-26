Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.57 or 0.00107483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance launched on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.