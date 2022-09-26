JINDO INU (JIND) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

JINDO INU (JIND) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, JINDO INU has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. JINDO INU has a total market capitalization of $130,020.27 and approximately $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JINDO INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
JINDO INU Coin Profile
JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 coins. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @JINDOINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
