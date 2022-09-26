JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.03.

JKS stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.70.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

