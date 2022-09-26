Jobchain (JOB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $242.00

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.