Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.17. The company has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

