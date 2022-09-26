Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in EQT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

