Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,068 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.