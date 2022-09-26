Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Increases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 2.2% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

