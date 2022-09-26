Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Invests $135,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 120.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 629,433 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $21,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

CMC opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

