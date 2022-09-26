Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $735,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

