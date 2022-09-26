Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.