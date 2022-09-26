Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

