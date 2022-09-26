Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

