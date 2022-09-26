Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

