Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.87 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.