Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $937.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,697 shares of company stock worth $737,101 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

