JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of JST stock opened at €35.90 ($36.63) on Thursday. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €34.05 ($34.74) and a 52-week high of €53.70 ($54.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.83.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

