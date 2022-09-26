JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.70” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($11.94) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

JCDecaux Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €12.17 ($12.42) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.44. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a one year high of €36.90 ($37.65).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

