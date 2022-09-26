JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target to 33.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 36.00 to 33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

