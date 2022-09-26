JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,505.00.

PUK stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Prudential has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

