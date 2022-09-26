JulSwap Price Tops $0.0019 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.13 million and $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

