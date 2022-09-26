Juventus Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $4.49 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $4.49 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00026325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,716.22 or 1.09933024 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006556 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00056965 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005671 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010124 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064084 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile
Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus.
