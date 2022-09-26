Kambria Price Reaches $0.0012 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Kambria coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kambria has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $319,676.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kambria

Kambria was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Kambria’s total supply is 2,528,970,587 coins. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kambria

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source decentralized open innovation platform for AI & Robotics. Using their platform, users can collaborate in researching, developing and commercializing innovative ideas and get rewarded for their contributions. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority.Through partnerships with government agencies, top universities and leading companies, Kambria is dedicated to building a sustainable open innovation ecosystem to change the way we innovate and to accelerate advanced technology development and industry adoption.KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem.”

