Kava Price Hits $1.49 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Kava has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00007773 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $410.72 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00090627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00032288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008917 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

