KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Tops $0.0077

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $191,496.18 and $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004666 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.01649589 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036511 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.