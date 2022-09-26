Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 2.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,594. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

